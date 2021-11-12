Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.08. 262,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.28 and a 52 week high of C$100.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

