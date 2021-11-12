AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday.

AIB Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

