AiLink Token (ALI) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One AiLink Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $553,370.47 and $1,250.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.95 or 0.00419048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.87 or 0.01087928 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003068 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

ALI is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

