Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $77,817.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.