AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.90.

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.53.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

