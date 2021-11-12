AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Shares Up 3.7%

AIX.V (CVE:AIX) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 354,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 384,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

AIX.V Company Profile (CVE:AIX)

Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.

