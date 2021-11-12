Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Get Akumin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.