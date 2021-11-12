Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Get Akumin alerts:

AKU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $7,379,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.