Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Albemarle stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.20. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $116.64 and a twelve month high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

