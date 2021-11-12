Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 153,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

