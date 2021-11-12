Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,693,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 685,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,186.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 269,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

