Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.19.

Shares of AQN opened at C$17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

