Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.07

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.07 and traded as high as C$50.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$50.08, with a volume of 1,022,113 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a market cap of C$53.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.