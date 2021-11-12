Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.
Shares of Alkaline Water stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,041. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
About Alkaline Water
