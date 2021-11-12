Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,041. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

