Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $33.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

ALKS stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,772,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

