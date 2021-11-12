Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.52 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.