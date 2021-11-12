Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Allakos worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

