Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1,067.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $694.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on Y shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

