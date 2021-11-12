Alliance Global Partners Cuts Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target to $7.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Akerna stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

