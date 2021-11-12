AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.32

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $12.62. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 101,397 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,114,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 72,219 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

