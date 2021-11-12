Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.