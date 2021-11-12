Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

