Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.