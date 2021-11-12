Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alpha Teknova stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,435. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

