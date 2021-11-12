Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $41,483,526.31 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,934.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,843.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,665.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.