Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.
ALPN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.
