Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.
ALTG traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,057. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.