Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 139.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

AYX stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

