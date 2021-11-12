Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 1,402,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altimmune stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of Altimmune worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

