Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 1,672,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $436.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

