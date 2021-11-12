Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 1,672,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $436.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 2.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
