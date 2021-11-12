Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Altus Group stock remained flat at $$52.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

