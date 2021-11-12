Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 44.77%.

Shares of ALVOF opened at $3.84 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

