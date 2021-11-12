Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 44.77%.
Shares of ALVOF opened at $3.84 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.
About Alvopetro Energy
