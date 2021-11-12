Amalgamated Bank Buys 13,028 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

