Amalgamated Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 31.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brady by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 59.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

