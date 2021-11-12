Amalgamated Bank Invests $1.30 Million in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.