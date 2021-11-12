Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 241.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SHEN opened at $28.51 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
