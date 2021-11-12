Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 241.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN opened at $28.51 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.