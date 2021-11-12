Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,460.00 at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,472.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,391.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3,390.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

