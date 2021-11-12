Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $185.27 and last traded at $185.27. Approximately 22,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 643,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

