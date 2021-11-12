AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 905,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,694,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

