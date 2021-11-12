American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

