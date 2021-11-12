American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of American States Water worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American States Water by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American States Water by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $199,960.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $521,825 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

