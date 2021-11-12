American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after buying an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 288,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

