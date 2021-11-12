AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $202,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.