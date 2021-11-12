AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$4.780 EPS.

Shares of AME traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.43.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

