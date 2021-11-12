AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$4.780 EPS.
Shares of AME traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.21.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.43.
In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
