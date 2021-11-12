Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 457,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,166. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

