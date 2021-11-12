AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AMSSY stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

