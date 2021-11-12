Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $194.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from the strength across consumer, industrial and automotive end-markets. Further, solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Growing momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions remains a positive. Further, increasing power design wins are other positives. Additionally, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. Furthermore, the company remains optimistic about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition and 5G. However, weakening momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are headwinds. Further, sluggishness in the communication market is a major concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.12.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.69. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

