Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 312,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Boston Scientific by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,967,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,744,000 after purchasing an additional 640,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

