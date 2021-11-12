Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $296.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.06 million and the lowest is $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $2,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,929. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,670. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

