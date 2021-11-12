Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report sales of $436.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $438.10 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 61,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $108.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

